Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives GBX 86.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 86.40 ($1.14).

CNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Centrica to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 58 ($0.77) to GBX 75 ($0.99) in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.48) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of Centrica stock traded up GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 68.98 ($0.91). 1,949,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,040,555. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 56.24. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44.10 ($0.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 69.82 ($0.92). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

