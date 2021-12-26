IMA Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.61.

LOW stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $250.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,718. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.26. The stock has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

