IMA Wealth Inc. Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 3.9% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $1,134,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $241,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 13.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,091,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,253,000 after buying an additional 253,821 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.42. 34,039,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,852,109. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average is $42.66. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.