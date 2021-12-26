Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. AXT posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $34.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXTI. Wedbush began coverage on AXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

Shares of AXTI stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 253,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,085. AXT has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $376.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in AXT by 68.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,229,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,481,000 after acquiring an additional 906,325 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AXT by 89.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,838,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after buying an additional 867,100 shares during the period. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the second quarter valued at $3,128,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the second quarter valued at $2,221,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AXT by 394.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 207,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 165,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

