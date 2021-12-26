The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,066 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $338.38. 785,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,206. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.62. The firm has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $349.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.57.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.