$73.15 Million in Sales Expected for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) will announce sales of $73.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.40 million and the highest is $74.00 million. Aviat Networks posted sales of $70.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full-year sales of $291.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.16 million to $295.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $304.07 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $306.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVNW. Northland Securities raised their target price on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of AVNW traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.68. The company had a trading volume of 97,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,995. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $354.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.44.

In other news, Director Somesh Singh bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.79 per share, for a total transaction of $61,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Gray bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $29,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

