Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will report earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69. Merck & Co., Inc. reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $7.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,882,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,801,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.53%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

