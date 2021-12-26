New BitShares 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.04 Million (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. New BitShares has a total market cap of $47.32 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, New BitShares has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About New BitShares

New BitShares launched on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

