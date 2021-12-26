sUSD (SUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $142.61 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $142.61 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00046245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,505,056 coins. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.