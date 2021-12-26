Linscomb & Williams Inc. Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,569,131,000 after acquiring an additional 221,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,065,401,000 after acquiring an additional 176,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after acquiring an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,439,000 after acquiring an additional 98,059 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom stock traded up $9.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $664.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,359,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,868. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $274.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $670.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $569.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.60.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.39.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 392 shares of company stock valued at $223,723. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

