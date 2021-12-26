Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $1.60 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.05. 8,076,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,277,126. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

