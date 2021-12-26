MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives $120.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.10.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of MasTec by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of MasTec by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 24,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 12,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.29. 222,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.04. MasTec has a twelve month low of $67.05 and a twelve month high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. MasTec’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

