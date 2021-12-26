BitCoal Price Tops $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 38.4% higher against the dollar. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $20,396.55 and $16.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $213.33 or 0.00423387 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000143 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitCoal

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

