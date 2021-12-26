Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of SQM traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.13. 1,164,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,572. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.40. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 29,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 32.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 647,418 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 430,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,371,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

