Fear NFTs (FEAR) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fear NFTs has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fear NFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00061188 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,055.48 or 0.08048908 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00074150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,322.06 or 0.99874206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00052989 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FEARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.