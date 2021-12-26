Treat DAO Market Capitalization Tops $4.58 Million (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00061188 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,055.48 or 0.08048908 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00074150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,322.06 or 0.99874206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00052989 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

