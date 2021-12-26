Accuvest Global Advisors Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,222,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,615 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,569,000 after purchasing an additional 743,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $157.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $464.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

