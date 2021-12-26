Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,222,281,000 after buying an additional 1,137,615 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,639,000 after buying an additional 1,199,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,569,000 after buying an additional 743,975 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

Shares of JPM opened at $157.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $464.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.14 and a 200 day moving average of $159.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.57 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

