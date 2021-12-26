Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.19 Million

Brokerages expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to post sales of $14.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.80 million. Pulmonx posted sales of $9.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year sales of $48.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.28 million to $49.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $74.38 million, with estimates ranging from $73.02 million to $77.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pulmonx.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of LUNG traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 209,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average of $38.81. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $69.48.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $276,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,159 shares of company stock worth $4,066,594. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,973,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,348 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,754,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,107,000 after buying an additional 204,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,737,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,508,000 after buying an additional 414,180 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,029,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,035,000 after buying an additional 229,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,311,000 after buying an additional 746,635 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulmonx (LUNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.