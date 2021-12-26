Public Mint Trading 2.1% Lower This Week (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Public Mint has a total market cap of $9.07 million and approximately $41,089.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,899,664 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

