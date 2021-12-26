Analysts Anticipate Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to post sales of $66.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.67 million to $68.00 million. Alphatec posted sales of $43.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year sales of $236.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.92 million to $238.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $292.12 million, with estimates ranging from $283.16 million to $297.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

ATEC stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.38. 638,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.68. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Paul Segal acquired 67,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $681,034.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $73,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 158,287 shares of company stock worth $1,733,856 and sold 40,504 shares worth $483,899. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

