Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to report sales of $9.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.67 billion. Chubb reported sales of $9.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year sales of $39.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.51 billion to $40.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $43.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.41 billion to $44.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.88.

CB stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.64. 969,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,340. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $197.92. The company has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.23 and its 200-day moving average is $178.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Chubb by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,677 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,761,000 after purchasing an additional 468,358 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,428 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

