Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.4% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

MRK traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,882,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,801,704. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

