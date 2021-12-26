Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.1% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $335.24. 13,978,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,972,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.50.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Truist cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,184,688 shares of company stock valued at $395,582,396 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

