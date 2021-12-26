Spectrum Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $90.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,845,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,653,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $92.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

