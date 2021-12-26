iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,906 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $89,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,498,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,483. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.79 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

