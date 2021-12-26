Brookstone Capital Management Sells 568 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth $320,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $278.47. 847,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,512. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.66. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $224.35 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

