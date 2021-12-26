US Asset Management LLC Invests $1.02 Million in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. American Tower comprises about 1.0% of US Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.74. 1,016,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,904. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.23 and its 200-day moving average is $277.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

