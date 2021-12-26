Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 396.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 6.7% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,978. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.25. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

