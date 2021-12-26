Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 448 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.7% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.78. 3,241,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,775,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $234.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

