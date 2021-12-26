Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 16,600 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 879,900 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $97,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,162,152,000 after purchasing an additional 757,995 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11,217.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 595,510 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.37. 3,359,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,137,262. The company has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.73 and its 200 day moving average is $114.52. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

