SparksPay (SPK) Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $26,817.17 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SparksPay has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000518 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,897,498 coins and its circulating supply is 10,663,971 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

