Guider (GDR) Trading Up 22.2% Over Last 7 Days

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Guider has a market capitalization of $8,817.52 and $21.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Guider Coin Profile

GDR is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

