Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HKMPF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

HKMPF stock remained flat at $$28.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.38.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.