Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives C$50.20 Average PT from Analysts

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.20.

PKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. CIBC raised their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

PKI stock traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$34.39. The company had a trading volume of 112,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.19. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$32.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.10.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Parkland will post 3.1300001 earnings per share for the current year.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

