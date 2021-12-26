LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives $268.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $268.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TREE shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities reduced their target price on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist reduced their target price on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 711.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 15.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,507. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.41.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

