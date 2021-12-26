Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,290 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 2.6% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $27,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 109.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 43.6% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 172,660 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $51,011,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock worth $1,034,024,595. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $139.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,862,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,390,540. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

