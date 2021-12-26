Alphastar Capital Management LLC Takes $299,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

