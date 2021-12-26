Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Acquires 51 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,592 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,087 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $479,619,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $432.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,032,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,346. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $335.37 and a 52 week high of $435.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

