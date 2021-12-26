Analysts Expect CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CareMax’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareMax will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CareMax.

Get CareMax alerts:

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.99 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMAX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CareMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CareMax by 444.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CareMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareMax stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,696. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CareMax has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareMax (CMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.