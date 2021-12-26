LuaSwap (LUA) Achieves Market Cap of $9.07 Million

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, LuaSwap has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $9.07 million and $221,495.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0683 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00046122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 222,870,595 coins and its circulating supply is 132,649,350 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

