Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $1,907,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Tesla by 33.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $58.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,067.00. 30,842,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,580,623. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,048.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $824.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $806.50.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,433,865. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

