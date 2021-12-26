VerusCoin Market Cap Hits $51.49 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001553 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a market cap of $51.49 million and approximately $21,321.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 65,993,665 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

