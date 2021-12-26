Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 560 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 205.3% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $385.04. 1,624,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,811. The company has a market capitalization of $128.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $398.50 and its 200 day moving average is $390.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.75 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

