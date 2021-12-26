Callahan Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,712 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.0% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $267.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

