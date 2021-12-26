TMD Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,026 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Amundi purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 103.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $346,494,000 after buying an additional 1,021,839 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.63. 6,565,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,285,163. The firm has a market cap of $279.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

