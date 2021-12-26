Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $69,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.10.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,929. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.51. 1,172,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,719. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $244.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.53.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

