Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 928 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Paychex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Paychex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Paychex by 9.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $134.24. 2,840,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,660. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $137.20.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.65.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

