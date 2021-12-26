The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.7% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,029,293,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after buying an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 614,177 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 45.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,218,000 after buying an additional 574,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 172.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,745,000 after buying an additional 498,119 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $397.07. 2,743,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838,832. The stock has a market cap of $414.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.64 and a 200-day moving average of $347.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

