Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $784.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

CHTR traded up $8.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $648.30. 559,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $674.41 and a 200 day moving average of $719.61. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $585.45 and a 12-month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 22.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

